Marlon Humphrey out for season with torn pec originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Baltimore Ravens have lost one of their best players for the season.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Star cornerback Marlon Humphrey will miss the remainder of the 2021 campaign due to a torn right pectoral muscle, head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday.

Humphrey sustained the injury late in the Ravens' 20-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday when he tried to tackle wide receiver Diontae Johnson near the goal line.

This seems like the play on which Marlon Humphrey got hurt. pic.twitter.com/34vFWm12LE — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) December 6, 2021

Humphrey, in his fifth NFL season, had played in all 12 of Baltimore's games, recording one interception, 13 passes defended, one forced fumble and 58 total tackles.

But now the one-time All-Pro becomes the third starter in the Ravens' defensive backfield, and seventh starter overall, to suffer a season-ending injury in 2021, joining cornerback Marcus Peters, safety DeShon Elliott, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back J.K. Dobbins, running back Gus Edwards and defensive end Derek Wolfe (h/t Jamison Hensley).

Tavon Young, Jimmy Smith and Chris Westry are the cornerback options on the Ravens' 53-man roster to replace Humphrey and start opposite Anthony Averett. Westry was inactive against Pittsburgh due to a thigh injury.

Baltimore, which dropped to 8-4 following Sunday's loss, holds a one-game lead over the 7-5 Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North. The Ravens have another divisional showdown this coming weekend, as they'll visit the 6-6 Cleveland Browns.