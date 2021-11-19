Rays Send Righty Brent Honeywell Jr. to Oakland for Cash

The Tampa Bay Rays sent right-hander Brent Honeywell Jr. to the Oakland Athletics for cash on Thursday, one of a series of moves ahead of Friday's reserve list deadline.

The Rays also dealt righty Tobias Myers to the Cleveland Guardians for minor league infielder Junior Caminero.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Honeywell, once considered a top pitching prospect in the Rays’ minor leagues, has had his career slowed by elbow injuries and has undergone Tommy John surgery. He spent most of 2021 with Triple-A Durham but did make three appearances with Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay selected infielder Jonathan Aranda, right-handers Calvin Faucher and Tommy Romero, and catcher-infielder Ford Proctor to the 40-man roster.

Lefty Dietrich Enns was released.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports