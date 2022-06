When you reach dynasty status, social media reaction can be even more varied, intense and humorous. With the Golden State Warriors winning a mind-blowing fourth NBA title in eight seasons (after defeating the Boston Celtics in 6 games), the Twitterverse was quick and eager to react. Here's a sampling.

NBA royalty has spoken

An NBA championship is never just won, it is earned through the pain of endless practice, inevitable losses, and unexpected injuries. Only the strongest prevail. Today a new Golden light shines over the NBA world. Congratulations, Champs. Well deserved. @warriors @StephenCurry30 — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) June 17, 2022

Blue and gold pride

Admiration and respect

Kevon Looney played EVERY SINGLE game of this season.



Warriors legend. pic.twitter.com/egNBHGfoI1 — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 17, 2022

Games 4-5-6 were an absolute ass-kicking. Three double-digit wins while holding the Celtics to 97 points or fewer. The Warriors' defense was... absolutely incredible. — Steve Berman (@BASportsGuy) June 17, 2022

This is crazy bro. This Warriors dynasty is something else we will never see again. pic.twitter.com/3UK7Aeq1yE — . (@ItsAPooleParty_) June 17, 2022

Going to sleep with the Warriors being the NBA Champions. Steph Curry the finals MVP and the greatest PG in the history of the game. Who am I kidding, im not gonna sleep. pic.twitter.com/qFN2JyF9lh — r/Warriors 🏆 (@GSWReddit) June 17, 2022

Who's petty?

Warriors Twitter getting ready to pull out all the receipts from the haters pic.twitter.com/SNoaYE2ThW — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) June 17, 2022

He dont forget nothing pic.twitter.com/qLmWYHobWU — Waiting for botw2 (@Dubs_Curry) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry just called out these people in his presser.



“I still remember people holding up the 0.” pic.twitter.com/ro6T3I1cqg — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) June 17, 2022

I love an athlete who keeps receipts. Talk your noise Klay Thompson, you’ve earned the right. 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/AY9QsrvfeH — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 17, 2022

About Kevin Durant...

The Warriors won a championship before KD.



The Warriors won a championship with KD.



The Warriors won a championship after KD.



This trio will stay goated for life. pic.twitter.com/XQ3eJ3jZTI — WarriorsMuse (@WarriorsMuse) June 17, 2022

There’s no doubt the Warriors were stacked when Kevin Durant came to play with the Dubs.



But the fact remains that Stephen Curry has two chips without KD, but KD has zero chips without Steph. pic.twitter.com/7r8htejoGf — Big Boy Pete, King of Kindergarten (@RMC59) June 17, 2022

KD watching Curry and the warriors beat the same team he got swept by pic.twitter.com/NqjRfgFEpU — No Context Warriors (@NoContext_GSW) June 17, 2022

Where's the lie?

Henceforth, the NBA Finals shall be called "The Warriors Invitational" pic.twitter.com/QJEbxwSZFD — KNBR (@KNBR) June 17, 2022

The Golden State Warriors just won an NBA championship while keeping ALL of their young talent.



They are literally #LightYears ahead of all 29 other NBA franchises. pic.twitter.com/zjeI0D70V2 — Guru (@DrGuru_) June 17, 2022

Steph Curry is a basketball god. pic.twitter.com/kMhGbOrKd4 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 17, 2022

Dub Nation hasn't forgotten about Charles Barkley

charles barkley watching the people of san fransisco celebrate the warriors winning the championship: pic.twitter.com/OZlIddjD3g — DT (@GianniGoat) June 17, 2022

These 2 rookies have more championships than CP3, Charles Barkley, Russ, and MANY more. pic.twitter.com/qT5tXqLgsn — Zame 💯 (@Za3Kme) June 17, 2022

Barkley: “I think their window is shut” (Oct 2019) pic.twitter.com/BgK7DmD10m — Freezing Cold Takes (@OldTakesExposed) June 17, 2022

Chef Ayesha cooking up up some shade

On the menu tonight: SF Hot Pot with a side of Curry GOAT. 💁🏽‍♀️ — Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) June 17, 2022

@ayeshacurry DEFINITELY CAN COOK!! 🤣😂 cooked Boston with one tweet lmao pic.twitter.com/zacRJoYwcA — Fewi✨ف ا ئ ز ة🏅 (@fewimania) June 17, 2022

And of course, E40

Goodnight MVP