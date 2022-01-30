Reasons Why Sharks Ended Up With One Point in Loss to Panthers

Reasons why Sharks ended up with one point in loss to Florida originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California's Sharks coverage for the 2021-22 season. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at Sheng_Peng.

SUNRISE, Fla. -- On Wednesday, I wrote about three things that got the San Jose Sharks a win against the Washington Capitals.

They were James Reimer, Jonathan Dahlen, and team defense.

The Sharks got two of the three tonight in their 5-4 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.

First, James Reimer was sensational. Through 47 minutes, he had turned back 38 of 40 Florida shots, and San Jose was hanging onto a 4-2 lead. A slimmer two-goal lead there never was though, as the Panthers roared back with three unanswered goals.