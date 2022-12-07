Red Sox interested in hosting 2025 or 2027 MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston has not hosted many All-Star Games despite being a four-team sports city.

That drought could end in the somewhat near future if the MLB All-Star Game returns to Fenway Park.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the Red Sox are a candidate to host the 2025 or 2027 MLB All-Star Game.

Rob Manfred said Fenway Park is a candidate for the 2025 and ‘27 All-Star Game. (2026 is in Philly). He said a number of cities are interested. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) December 6, 2022

The 2023 All-Star Game will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Texas Rangers will host the event in 2024 and the Philadelphia Phillies will get it in 2026.

The Red Sox last hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1999. It was one of the most memorable All-Star Game experiences in recent memory, featuring the All-Century Team unveiling, a tribute to Ted Williams and Pedro Martinez winning MVP after a dominant two innings with five strikeouts. The 1999 Home Run Derby was fantastic, too, with Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Ken Griffey Jr. and hometown hero Nomar Garciaparra putting on a show for fans.

The Boston Bruins last hosted the NHL All-Star Game in 1996. It's the only one the B's have hosted since 1971. The Boston Celtics haven't hosted the NBA All-Star Game since 1964 despite being the sport's most iconic franchise.

Given the rich history of Fenway Park, it would make sense for the league to bring its marquee event back to Boston at some point this decade.