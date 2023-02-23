Report: Aaron Rodgers Ends Darkness Retreat, Future Still Uncertain

Report: Rodgers ends darkness retreat, future still uncertain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Aaron Rodgers has seen the light.

The Packers quarterback reportedly has completed his darkness retreat. Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats in Oregon, told ESPN that Rodgers left the dark room and facility on Wednesday.

Rodgers' reasoning for participating in the retreat was to "have a better sense of where I'm at in my life," both on and off the football field. According to ESPN's Xuan Thai, the room where Rodgers spent his retreat was a partially underground, Hobbit-like structure with 300 square feet of space, a queen bed, a bathroom and a meditation-like mat on the floor.

The 39-year-old Rodgers still hasn't proved an update on his NFL future, though the Packers are reportedly open to all options -- whether that's bringing him back, trading him away or letting him walk into the sunset.

Rodgers will have to make a call before the legal tampering period begins on March 13 due to the Packers' salary cap situation. General manager Brian Gutekunst is looking to reshape the roster of an 8-9 team, and Rodgers' decision is the first step.

So far, Rodgers has been primarily linked to the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. Some insiders, though, still believe he'll return to Green Bay for a 19th season.

Now that Rodgers is out of darkness, there could soon be some clarity on his future with less than three weeks until free agency.