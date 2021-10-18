Billy Beane

Report: Athletics' Billy Beane Withdraws From Mets GM Search

Beane called any rumors that he and manager Bob Melvin could join the Mets 'pure speculation' earlier this month

By Dalton Johnson

Billy Beane isn't going anywhere. At least not to the New York Mets. 

The Athletics' Ken Rosenthal reported Monday that Oakland's executive vice president of baseball operations has withdrawn his name from consideration to be the next general manager of the Mets. 

Earlier this month, Beane called any rumors that he and/or manager Bob Melvin could leave the A's for the Mets "pure speculation."

Beane's mentor, Sandy Alderson, currently is the Mets' team president. He also was selected by the Mets in the first round of the 1980 MLB Draft and played two seasons for the franchise. But for now, that doesn't seem to be enough to sway Beane to move from the Bay to the Big Apple. 

Since first becoming a pro scout for the A's in 1990, Oakland is the only franchise Beane has been with as a member of the front office. He also now is a minority owner of the team.

