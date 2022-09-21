Report: Buccaneers' Tom Brady Practicing on Scheduled Off-Day

Report: Tom Brady practicing on scheduled off-day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady’s wellness Wednesdays seemed to have lasted all of one week.

On Monday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles confirmed that Brady would have every Wednesday off this season for a “personal day.” Brady has missed the prior Wednesday practice, ahead of the team’s Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.

However, the 45-year-old was spotted at practice today, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

#Bucs QB Tom Brady is, in fact, practicing today, a new decision that Brady was OK with because he felt good enough. Coach Todd Bowles had said Monday that Brady and WR Julio Jones would have Wednesdays off. But that changed today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2022

While taking a day off every once in a while isn’t unheard of, even for the laser-focused Brady, having a designated day for the entire season is unprecedented for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

He wasn’t the only player to receive a break. Bowles spoke about the importance of rest days -- particularly for veteran players -- and Rapaport reported that wide receiver Julio Jones was believed to be among those joining Brady on a Wednesday hiatus.

“I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time and you prepare a certain way, it’s not necessary to practice that guy all the time,” Bowles said. “You’re going to practice, but you’re not going to practice all the time. You’ll get a day off here and there because it is a long season.”

Brady previously took 11 days off during training camp, citing personal reasons.

This comes on amidst rumors of marital issues between Brady and his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, primarily surrounding his decision to un-retire last offseason.

In a recent interview with Elle, Bundchen admitted that she hoped her husband would “be more present” after having “done [her] part” for their family, but said “everyone has to make a decision that works for [them.] He needs to follow his joy, too.”

It’s unclear what the status of Brady’s Wednesdays are going forward, but it will definitely be something to watch throughout the season.

The Buccaneers make their home debut this Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.