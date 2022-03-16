Report: Chris Godwin Agrees to Three-Year, $60 Million Deal With Buccaneers

Report: Chris Godwin agrees to three-year deal with Buccaneers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It turns out the franchise tag was just a placeholder for Chris Godwin and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 26-year-old receiver reportedly agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with the Bucs on Wednesday. The deal reportedly comes with $40 million guaranteed.

Buccaneers’ franchise player Chris Godwin reached agreement on a 3-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

The Bucs used the franchise tag on Godwin for the second season in a row. The second tag would have paid Godwin roughly $19.18 million for the 2022 season. Now, he’s under contract through 2024.

The deal ties Godwin as the fifth-highest-paid receiver in the NFL. Godwin, Mike Williams and Amari Cooper all average $20 million annually. Only DeAndre Hopkins, Julio Jones, Davante Adams and Keenan Allen are paid more on an annual basis.

Godwin had a stellar 2021 season, amassing 98 catches, 1,103 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns over Tampa Bay’s first 14 games. His season came to an end when he tore his ACL in a Week 15 defeat against the New Orleans Saints.

There is no exact timetable on when Godwin could take the field next. For now, Godwin has one less thing to worry about as he works his way back to catching touchdowns from Tom Brady