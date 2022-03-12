Report: Dallas Cowboys Trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland Browns

Report: Cowboys trade Amari Cooper to Browns originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

A week full of NFL blockbuster trades continued Saturday with Amari Cooper reportedly being dealt to Cleveland.

The Dallas Cowboys traded the veteran wide receiver and a sixth-round pick to the Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and sixth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

Cooper had 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 68 catches last season. Drafted fourth overall by the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft, Cooper had 1,000-plus yard seasons in each of his first five years.

The Cowboys had been shopping Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler whose $20 million salary for next season becomes fully guaranteed on March 20, for salary cap purposes. Multiple teams reportedly had shown interest in the 27-year-old wideout.

At least five teams have discussed #Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper's availability in a potential trade or release, per source. Teams in the receiver market leading up to free agency are at least checking on Cooper's value and contract situation. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2022

The Browns, who released Odell Beckham Jr. in November, averaged just 195.3 passing yards per game last season, which was sixth worst in the league. The team's leading receiver was Donovan Peoples-Jones, who had 597 yards.

Cooper gives the Browns a much-needed downfield target. He became the latest NFL star to be traded this week, with the Seahawks having traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, the Colts dealing Carson Wentz to the Commanders and the Bears sending Khalil Mack to the Chargers.