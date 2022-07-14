NBA

Report: Deandre Ayton to Stay in Phoenix After Suns Match Pacers' Offer Sheet

Ayton stays with the team that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018

By Sanjesh Singh

Report: Ayton to stay in Phoenix after Suns match Pacers’ offer sheet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

And just like that, Deandre Ayton remains in Phoenix.

The Suns reportedly matched the four-year, $133 million offer sheet Deandre Ayton signed with the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Just 20 minutes prior to this, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Ayton had officially signed the offer sheet, giving the Suns 48 hours to match it. The franchise that drafted him No. 1 overall in 2018 did not hesitate to match the deal, which now puts them $15 million into the luxury tax.

If the Suns want to trade Ayton, they’ll now have to wait until Jan. 15, 2023, to do so. 

Ayton averaged 17.2 points and 10.2 rebounds per game last season while shooting 63.4% from the field. The core between him, Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges is still intact – for now. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBAPhoenix SunsIndiana PacersDeandre Ayton
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us