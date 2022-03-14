NFL Free Agency

Report: De'Vondre Campbell, Packers Agree to Five-Year, $50 Million Deal

Campbell was named to First-Team All-Pro for the Packers in 2021

By Logan Reardon

USA Today

The Green Bay Packers are keeping the band together.

Aaron Rodgers has a contract extension, Davante Adams has been franchise tagged and now, All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell reportedly will return for 2022 and beyond.

Campbell, who joined the Packers in 2021 after five seasons with the Falcons and Cardinals, reportedly agreed to a five-year, $50 million deal with the Packers.

Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated first reported the terms of the deal.

The 28-year-old linebacker played on a bargain $2 million deal in 2021 and was destined to secure a massive long-term deal this offseason. He totaled 146 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions for Green Bay last season.

This move continues a busy day for the Packers, who extended defensive end Preston Smith earlier on Monday. Green Bay also made two cuts -- defensive end Za'Darius Smith and O-lineman Billy Turner -- as it attempts to get under the salary cap before the new league year begins Wednesday.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

NFL Free AgencyGreen Bay Packers
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us