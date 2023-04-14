Chicago Bulls

Report: Diar DeRozan Escorted With Security After Bulls-Raptors Game

Diar DeRozan went viral for screaming during free throws the Raptors attempted

By Ryan Taylor

Diar DeRozan, the daughter of DeMar, was led by security and her father to the team bus after the Bulls defeated the Toronto Raptors because of "severe online threats," according to Chris Haynes. 

DeMar said the measure was strictly a precaution and he wasn't worried about anything happening. 

“As long as she was there with her father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that," DeRozan told Haynes. 

Diar went viral for screaming during free throws the Raptors attempted. The Raptors shot 50 percent (18-of-36) from the charity stripe, causing some to point to Diar for having a hand in the Bulls' success, including Raptors forward Scottie Barnes

She will not be in attendance for the Bulls' final play-in game against the Heat. DeMar mentioned to reporters she would go back to school. She also has her own basketball game requiring her presence. 

After the Raptors game, her father chuckled at the commotion surrounding his daughter. 

"She went viral," DeRozan said. "I haven't let it soak in yet. But that's her. I kept hearing something during the game and somebody missed and I looked back and I was like 'Damn, that's my daughter screaming?'"

