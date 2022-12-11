Report: Former Celtics great Paul Silas dies at age 79 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Former Celtics forward Paul Silas died on Sunday at the age of 79, according to The Boston Globe's Bob Ryan.

I am very sad to report that the Great Paul Silas has died at age 79. To watch him play was a joy. To be his friend was an honor. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) December 11, 2022

He played 16 NBA seasons, including four with Boston from 1972 to 1976. Silas also played for the St. Louis and Atlanta Hawks, the Phoenix Suns, the Denver Nuggets and the Seattle SuperSonics.

Silas was instrumental in helping the Celtics win their first championships after Bill Russell retired. In his four seasons with the team, Silas averaged 11.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game to help the Celtics win two titles (1974, 1976).

Throughout his career, Silas was a three-time champion (1974 and 1976 with Boston, 1979 with Seattle), two-time All-Star (1972 with Phoenix, 1975 with Boston), two-time All-Defensive First Team (1975 and 1976 with Boston) and three-time All-Defensive Second Team (1971 and 1972 with Phoenix, 1973 with Boston).

In 1,254 career games, Silas averaged 9.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

After retiring from playing in 1980, Silas immediately turned to coaching. He was the San Diego Clippers’ head coach from 1980 to 1983 before later stops with the Charlotte Hornets (1999-2002), New Orleans Hornets (2002-03), Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-05) and Charlotte Bobcats (2010-12). He was LeBron James’ first coach in the NBA.

Silas’ son, Stephen – who was born in Boston in 1973 – is currently the head coach of the Houston Rockets. He also has a daughter, Paula.