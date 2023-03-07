New York Giants

Report: Giants' Daniel Jones Agrees to Four-Year Deal, Saquon Barkley Gets Tagged

The Giants made decisions on two key players before Tuesday's franchise tag deadline

By Max Molski

Danny Dimes is staying put in the Big Apple.

Daniel Jones and the New York Giants reportedly agreed to a four-year, $160 million contract that includes $35 million more in incentives on Tuesday. 

The Giants reportedly used the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley, who was also set to hit free agency when the new league gets underway next week.

Both the news of Jones’ extension and Barkley’s tag came just minutes before the 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag.

More to come…

