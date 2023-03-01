Report: Arrest warrant issued for Jalen Carter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Georgia police have secured a warrant to arrest highly-touted draft prospect Jalen Carter, according to a report from Seth Emerson.

Per the report, police implicated Carter in street racing, which resulted in a crash and the deaths of a Georgia football teammate, and a member of the Bulldogs staff.

Previous to the report of his arrest warrant, Carter was widely believed to be a top-four pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and many projected the Bears could select him at No. 1 overall.

It’s unclear how this report will affect his draft stock, but prospects have seen their names fall down draft boards after similar stories broke. In 2016, Laremy Tunsil was regarded as the top left tackle in the draft and a possible top-five pick, but moments before the draft started Tunsil’s Twitter account was hacked and published a video of him using a gas mask bong. Tunsil was passed over by two teams who drafted left tackles, and was ultimately selected No. 13 overall.

Carter was scheduled to speak with the media at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday at the NFL Scouting Combine, but his availability was delayed.

The NFL draft begins Apr. 27.