Kyrie Irving reportedly is sticking with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

The 30-year-old point guard is opting into his $36.5 million player option with the franchise, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” https://t.co/rpiS8YkSZI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 27, 2022

