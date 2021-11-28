Report: Marcus Semien, Rangers Agree to Seven-Year Contract

Report: Semien returning to AL West, agrees to Rangers deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A familiar face is returning to the AL West.

Former A's shortstop Marcus Semien reportedly is signing a massive seven-year contract with the Texas Rangers, FanSided's Robert Murray reported Sunday afternoon, citing sources.

BREAKING: Free-agent infielder Marcus Semien is close to a deal with the Texas Rangers, according to sources familiar with the situation. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 28, 2021

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported the contract to be worth $175 million.

Semien Rangers deal is believed to be for about $175M over the 7 years — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 28, 2021

Semien played for the A's for six seasons from 2015 to 2020, with his best season coming in 2019 where he hit .285/.369/.522 with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs, finishing third in AL MVP award voting.

In 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, Semien put together another MVP-caliber campaign, hitting .265/.334/.538 with 45 home runs and 102 RBIs, finishing third in AL MVP award voting for the second time in three seasons.

There was speculation that Semien could return to the Bay Area as a potential free-agent target for the San Francisco Giants, but ultimately he chose the Rangers.

The A's faced off against Semien and the Blue Jays seven times this past season and should expect to see a lot more of their former teammate in 2022.