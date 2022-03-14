NFL Free Agency

Report: Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers Agree to Two-Year Deal

The former No. 2 overall pick will join his third team in as many years

By Logan Reardon

USA Today

Mitchell Trubisky has found another new home: Pittsburgh.

The former Bears and Bills quarterback reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers after spending last season in Buffalo.

Trubisky was drafted No. 2 overall by Chicago in 2017, playing four seasons with the Bears before joining the Bills to back up Josh Allen in 2021. He is 29-21 in his career as a starter, with 64 career touchdown passes and 38 interceptions.

The Steelers were in need of a quarterback after franchise legend Ben Roethlisberger retired following the season. Big Ben had been Pittsburgh's primary starting quarterback every year since he was drafted in 2004.

Now, the Steelers could turn to Trubisky. Other options on the roster include Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins, and Pittsburgh could still draft a quarterback with the No. 20 pick in April's draft.

