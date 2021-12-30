Report: Nuggets’ Michael Malone, 3 players enter NBA's COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone has entered into the league's Covid protocols, source tells ESPN. Assistant David Adelman will be the acting coach. @msinger first reported. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2021

Assistant David Adelman will be the acting coach while Malone is away from the team.

The Nuggets may also be in trouble of reaching the league required eight active players needed to play ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Golden State Warriors with Denver's Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji also entering COVID protocols.

This would leave the team below the active player requirement.

Denver's Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji have entered Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. More Nuggets to be tested today. Denver may have trouble reaching the required eight active players to meet Golden State tonight, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2021

Hyland was placed in COVID protocols earlier this month but has appeared in nine of the last 10 games.

While the Nuggets are expected to sign Davon Reed to a new 10-day contract that will fall under the COVID-related hardship umbrella. This would only bring the roster to seven healthy players.

More players are set to be tested Thursday.