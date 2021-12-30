Report: Nuggets’ Michael Malone, 3 players enter NBA's COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea
Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Assistant David Adelman will be the acting coach while Malone is away from the team.
The Nuggets may also be in trouble of reaching the league required eight active players needed to play ahead of Thursday night's matchup with the Golden State Warriors with Denver's Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Zeke Nnaji also entering COVID protocols.
This would leave the team below the active player requirement.
Hyland was placed in COVID protocols earlier this month but has appeared in nine of the last 10 games.
While the Nuggets are expected to sign Davon Reed to a new 10-day contract that will fall under the COVID-related hardship umbrella. This would only bring the roster to seven healthy players.
More players are set to be tested Thursday.