Report: Patrick Mahomes Suffered High Ankle Sprain Vs. Jaguars

The star quarterback returned to Saturday's divisional round win

By Max Molski

Patrick Mahomes limped into the AFC Championship Game, and now there’s more information on why.

An MRI on Sunday confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain during the first quarter of Saturday’s divisional round contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The injury occurred when Jaguars linebacker Arden Key fell onto Mahomes’ right ankle. The 2018 NFL MVP attempted to play through the injury initially but was replaced by backup quarterback Chad Henne.

Mahomes was initially ruled questionable to return before he started the second half and played the remainder of the game. The Chiefs closed out a 27-20 victory with Mahomes finishing 22-for-30 passing with 195 yards and two touchdowns.

With the win, Mahomes is now in the AFC Championship Game for the fifth straight time since becoming the Chiefs’ full-time starter. Mahomes’ ankle will be monitored heavily between now and the conference title game next Sunday, but the quarterback said he plans to play in that contest.

If the Buffalo Bills beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Chiefs will head to Atlanta for the AFC Championship Game. If the Bengals beat the Bills, the Chiefs will welcome the Bengals to Kansas City next Sunday.

