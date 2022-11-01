Pedro Grifol

Report: Pedro Grifol Expected to Be Hired as White Sox' Manager

Grifol, 52, has spent the past 10 seasons with the Kansas City Royals.

By Ryan Taylor

The White Sox are expected to hire Pedro Grifol as their next manager, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. 

Pitching coach Ethan Katz is expected to return under Grifol's staff, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Grifol reportedly interviewed with the team back in early October, along with the likes of Joe Espada, Ron Washington, Carlos Mendoza, Miguel Cairo and Ozzie Guillén. 

Grifol, 52, has spent the past 10 seasons with the Kansas City Royals. During the last three, he served as the team's bench coach. 

Before his time in Kansas City, he spent 12 years in the Seattle Mariners organization. He served as a minor league manager with their Double-A affiliate and was once the Director of Minor League operations.

The longtime coach interviewed with the Miami Marlins and Royals during the offseason, but the positions were filled by Skip Schumaker and Matt Quatraro, respectively. 

Grifol will succeed Tony La Russa, who stepped away from his post as manager at the end of the season due to health issues. La Russa held the manager position for two seasons. 

Grifol checks the boxes Rick Hahn declared at the end of the season. He has "recent dugout experience" and was a key role in the Royals' 2015 World Series win. He has no "White Sox DNA," which was not a prerequisite for the position, according to Hahn. 

