It is unlikely Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will play in Games 3 and 4 of his team's first-round series due to a hamstring injury, sources told ESPN.
After receiving an MRI after Tuesday night's contest against the Pelicans, the 25-year-old All-Star was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Thursday.
In the possession prior to departing the game in the third quarter, Booker sprinted to defend a fastbreak dunk by New Orleans' Jaxson Hayes. It was not clear that Booker had suffered an injury.
The Suns went on to lose 125-114, bringing the NBA playoff series to a tie at 1-1.
The Suns are scheduled to take on the Pelicans on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET and then again on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET at the Smoothie King Center.