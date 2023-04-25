Pittsburgh Pirates

Report: Pirates Give Outfielder Bryan Reynolds Largest Contract in Team History

The Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Bryan Reynolds have reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension

By Julia Elbaba

Report: Pirates give Bryan Reynolds largest contract in team history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds have agreed on one massive deal.

The franchise reportedly is giving out an eight-year, $106.75 million contract extension to the 28-year-old outfielder. The deal reportedly includes a club option and does not have an opt-out.

The agreement marks the Pirates' largest contract in team history and comes after Reynolds requested a trade in the offseason. 

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The Pirates boast a 16-7 record to start the season -- good for first place in the National League.

Reynolds has been one of the best batters for the Pirates since debuting in 2019, going .282/.359/.484 through 515 games. This season, he is hitting .294 with 18 RBIs and five home runs.

The Pirates are set to take on the Dodgers (12-11) on Tuesday at 5:35 p.m. CT at home. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Pittsburgh Pirates
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us