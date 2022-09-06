Report: Potential No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama to battle likely No. 2 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

It’s crunch time for Victor Wembanyama. The potential No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft reportedly will be heading to Las Vegas in October for a highly anticipated matchup against projected No. 2 pick Scoot Henderson.

Wembanyama, a French basketball player for the Metropolitans 92, and Scoot Henderson, an American player on the NBA G League Ignite, will face off in a pair of exhibition games.

The games are slated for Tuesday, Oct. 4 and Thursday, Oct. 6 in Henderson, Nev.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A two-time French LNB Pro A Best Young Player, Wembanyama has been under the microscope of NBA executives for the past few years. At only 18 years old, he is expected to be the No. 1 pick next June. He made his EuroLeague debut last season.

On the other side of things, Henderson was a consensus five-star recruit and one of the top point guards in the 2021 class. Also at 18 years of age, Henderson is expected to be the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. This is his second season with G League Ignite.

This pair of exhibition games is the perfect opportunity for Wembanyama to solidify his spot as the No. 1 pick, while simultaneously being the best time for Henderson to overshadow him.

The Ignite’s season begins on Nov. 4 and Metropolitans 92’s season begins on Sept. 23. However, these exhibition games are right in the middle of them. The games will be broadcasted on ESPN networks.