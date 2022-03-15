Report: Randy Gregory to Join Broncos, Not Cowboys, on Massive Five-Year Contract

Randy Gregory is on the move.

The 29-year-old defensive end reportedly agreed with the Denver Broncos on a five-year, $70 million contract with $28 million guaranteed. That comes after Gregory initially agreed to the same deal with the Cowboys earlier on Tuesday. The Cowboys' official Twitter account posted and then deleted a tweet welcoming Gregory back to town.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Gregory changed course after the Cowboys tried to include language that protected the team in the contract.

And so it’s the #Broncos — not the #Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory. My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2022

Gregory matched a career-high with six sacks last season, which was arguably his most productive after years of controversy.

Since being drafted by Dallas in the second round in 2015, Gregory has missed a total of 54 games due to substance abuse suspensions. He was suspended for 14 games in 2016, the full season in 2017, two games in 2018, another full season in 2019 and six games in 2020 due to repeated violations.

The Broncos apparently trust Gregory moving forward after a stellar 2021 campaign. In addition to his six sacks, the Nebraska product had 17 QB hits, three forced fumbles and an interception in 12 games played.

The Cowboys did keep one defender on Tuesday, reportedly bringing back safety Malik Hooper on a two-year, $8 million deal.