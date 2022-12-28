Report: Red Sox sign two-time Cy Young Award winner to one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox have finally made a meaningful upgrade to their starting rotation.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday afternoon that the Red Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent pitcher Corey Kluber. The deal also includes a 2024 club option.

Right-hander Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, sources familiar with the agreement tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 28, 2022

Kluber played for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022 and went 10-10 with a 4.35 ERA, 139 strikeouts, 21 walks and a 1.21 WHIP over 164 innings.

The 36-year-old right hander spent the first nine seasons of his MLB career with the Cleveland Guardians from 2011 through 2019. He won the American League Cy Young Award in 2014 and 2017. He is 4-1 with a 3.53 ERA and a 1.10 WHIP over 43 1/3 career innings pitched at Fenway Park.

Kluber's addition is an encouraging sign for the Red Sox after the team lost free agent starter Nathan Eovaldi to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.