Report: Seahawks Releasing Bobby Wagner After 10 Seasons

The team also reportedly traded Russell Wilson earlier in the day

By Max Molski

On the day Russell Wilson was reportedly traded to the Denver Broncos, another Seattle Seahawks legend is leaving the organization.

Linebacker Bobby Wagner was informed on Tuesday that he is being released, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Wagner and Wilson were both selected by Seattle in the 2012 NFL Draft. They were the final two members from the Super Bowl XLVIII champion squad who were still on the Seahawks’ roster.

The 31-year-old linebacker made eight Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams during his first 10 NFL seasons while leading the NFL in tackles twice. Along with being a stellar player, he was also a reliable one, missing just three starts over the last seven seasons.

The Seahawks will save $16.6 million against the cap by releasing Wagner. He is able to sign with another team before free agency begins on March 16.

After finishing fourth in the NFC West in 2021 with a 7-10 record, the team ended an era of Seattle football in a major way.

