Report: Sean Payton stepping away from the New Orleans Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Sean Payton, the NFL's second-longest tenured head coach behind Bill Belichick, reportedly is parting ways with the New Orleans Saints.

Sources: Sean Payton has informed the #Saints that he’s stepping away. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

Reports surfaced Sunday that Payton, who was hired by New Orleans in 2006 and won a Super Bowl in 2010, had not committed to returning to the Saints. Payton then reportedly met with Saints general manager Mickey Loomis on Monday.

Sean Payton met with Saints GM Mickey Loomis for a couple of hours on Monday. That's the latest and only news I've got on that front.... — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) January 25, 2022

Following the retirement of longtime quarterback Drew Brees, a Saints team that was shorthanded due to injury and COVID-19 and started four different quarterbacks finished the regular season at 9-8. The team missed the playoffs for the first time in five seasons.

The 58-year-old Payton remains under contract through 2024, meaning a trade would have to be arranged in order to coach another team. Reports suggest Payton may spend a year or two doing television before returning to coaching.

Payton has a career record of 152-89, which is tied for 21st in NFL career coaching victories. Payton was suspended for the entire 2012 season for the Saints' bounty system on opposing players, becoming the first NFL head coach to be suspended for any reason.

The Saints are the ninth NFL team with a vacant head coach position. Internal candidates that could be a potential replacement for Payton include defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr.