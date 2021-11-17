Justin Verlander

Reports: Justin Verlander Re-Signing With Astros on One-Year Deal

Verlander struck a deal with Houston shortly after officially declining his qualifying offer

By Eric Mullin

Justin Verlander is staying in Houston.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner will re-sign with the Houston Astros. His brother Ben, who is an MLB analyst for Fox Sports, first announced the news Wednesday night.

The deal is a one-year pact worth $25 million with a player option for 2023, according to multiple reports. The option year is for $25 million as well, per MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Verlander reportedly was drawing interest from several teams, including the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves. But, shortly after officially declining his qualifying offer of $18.4 million on Wednesday, Verlander reached an agreement on a new deal with the Astros.

Verlander, who will turn 39 in February, hasn't pitched since Opening Day of the 2020 season due to an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. He is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 season.

The eight-time All-Star has been stellar for Houston since coming over from the Detroit Tigers in a 2017 midseason trade, posting a 43-15 record with a 2.45 ERA. He also helped the Astros capture the franchise's first World Series championship in 2017.

