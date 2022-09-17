Reports: NHL Owner Nearing Deal to Buy AFC Bournemouth of English Premier League

The NHL could soon be crossing paths with the English Premier League.

Las Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley reportedly is in advanced talks to buy AFC Bournemouth, according to Sky Sports News:

BREAKING: AFC Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin is in advanced talks over the sale of the south-coast club. It’s our understanding that Bill Foley, owner of NHL side Vegas Golden Knights, is heading the takeover which would see the American take a 100% stake of the club. pic.twitter.com/tl0mSrRure — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 16, 2022

Foley, 77, is the leading buyer in the group and will look to have 100% control over the football club if the deal goes through.

The report also indicates that talks between the parties have been occurring since the summer and a deal could be made once the league heads into break in November for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Max Demin, the current owner, is said to have an asking price of around $172 million, according to The Athletic. He first bought the club in 2011 but reportedly has been attempting to sell the club off and on over the last four years.

Bournemouth is one of three newly promoted teams into England’s top-flight league this season but a rocky start to the campaign saw manager Scott Parker sacked just four games in. Parker had hoped the board would bring in more quality players during the transfer window to be able to compete and avoid relegation, but both sides did not see eye to eye.

Interim manager Gary O’Neil has since led the Cherries to two draws and a win after Parker’s departure.

If Foley takes over the club, he’d become the 10th American in the Premier League to have full ownership or be a majority shareholder of a team.

The list of American owners in the EPL includes: Stan Kroenke (Arsenal), Wesley Edens (Aston Villa), Todd Boehly (Chelsea), John Textor (Crystal Palace), Shahid Khan (Fulham), 49ers Enterprises (Leeds United), Fenway Sports Group (Liverpool), The Glazer Family (Manchester United) and Albert Smith (West Ham).