Reports: Sharks' Evander Kane Accused of Using Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Card

San Jose Sharks winger Evander Kane is accused of using a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, Front Office Sports, AP, and ESPN have reported, citing sources.

On Sept. 22, the NHL released a statement that the league was no longer investigating Kane for gambling on games based on claims made by his estranged wife, Anna Kane. But in their same statement, the league did point out the following:

“Additional unrelated allegations, however, involving potential wrongdoing by Mr. Kane have been brought to our attention. These allegations are being thoroughly investigated and the National Hockey League will have no further comment regarding their substance pending completion of that process.”

According to Front Office Sports, who was first to report this story, these new allegations are related to whether or not the Sharks winger submitted a fake vaccination card. One version of NHL's statement, which has since been updated, stated that the league was looking into “allegations of inappropriate behavior potentially jeopardizing the health and safety of Club members.”

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan further elaborated that according to her source, “the investigation centers on whether Kane submitted a fraudulent vaccination card as well as on the domestic assault allegations made by his estranged wife, Anna Kane, in the recent divorce filing.”

Kane and the Sharks already had agreed that he would not participate in training camp “until further notice,” and as of this post, the Sharks have not released an official statement on the latest allegations.