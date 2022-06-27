Revolution, USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner officially transfers to Arsenal originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The USMNT has a new goalkeeper headed to England.

Former New England Revolution goalie Matt Turner had his transfer to Arsenal of the English Premier League confirmed by the club on Tuesday.

✈️ From New Jersey to north London...



Welcome home, Matty Turner ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 27, 2022

This was a move six months in the making. Revolution and Arsenal had agreed on a deal for Turner during the winter transfer window in January, which was reportedly worth $6 million and could grow to $10 million with incentives, according to MLS reporter Tom Bogert.

Turner, who just turned 28 on June 24, joined New England in the 2016 season but didn’t become the first-choice goalie until 2018. Since then, the 6-foot-3 Turner appeared in 102 games and kept 22 clean sheets. He also represented MLS in the league’s 2021 All-Star Game and was voted MVP after saving two penalties against Liga MX’s side.

He made his USMNT debut in January 2021 and has logged 18 caps for the nation. He started in all six games during USMNT’s 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup win and is now in a battle for the starting spot for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Turner’s main competition is Manchester City goalie Zack Steffen, with NYCFC’s Sean Johnson and Nottingham Forest’s Ethan Horvath also in the running.

For Arsenal, Turner is projected to be the second-choice option at goalie behind Aaron Ramsdale, who the team acquired for $30.8 million in the 2021 summer transfer window.

Since Arsenal qualified for the UEFA Europa League next season, they will have plenty of opportunities for Turner to play along with the Carabao Cup, Emirates FA Cup and the Premier League.

With Turner’s departure official, Đorđe Petrović is now Revolution’s main man between the sticks.