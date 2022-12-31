Robert Griffin III Learns Wife Is in Labor During TCU-Michigan Broadcast, Sprints Off Field

Robert Griffin III learns wife is in labor during TCU-Michigan broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Robert Griffin III put his speed to use at the TCU-Michigan Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.

The ex-NFL quarterback was part of ESPN's "Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show" alternate broadcast of the College Football Playoff semifinal. But he couldn't stick around for the entire game.

That's because late in the third quarter, Griffin III received a call on-air that his wife was in labor.

"Sorry guys, I gotta go," Griffin said on the broadcast. "My wife is going into labor."

After being congratulated by his fellow broadcasters, the 32-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner showed he still has some burst left as he sprinted off the State Farm Stadium field.

WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kep0Ek51vU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

Griffin III and his wife, Grete, announced in July that they were expecting their third child together. Griffin III has another child from a previous relationship.