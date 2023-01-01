Washington Commanders

Ron Rivera Didn't Know Commanders Could Be Eliminated From Playoff Race in Week 17

The Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday with a loss to the Browns combined with the Packers' win over the Vikings

By Eric Mullin

Ron Rivera didn't know Commanders could be eliminated in Week 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Washington Commanders were eliminated from 2022 NFL playoff contention on Sunday.

But head coach Ron Rivera didn't know that was even a possibility when the day began.

After Washington's 24-10 home loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Rivera was asked by a reporter how the 7-8-1 Commanders would handle the quarterback situation in Week 18 if they were eliminated from postseason contention.

"We could be eliminated?" Rivera responded.

The reporter then explained to Rivera that Washington would be eliminated if the Green Bay Packers defeated the Minnesota Vikings later in the day.

Hours later, the Packers finished off a 41-17 rout of the Vikings at Lambeau Field to knock Washington out of the playoff picture.

Rivera clarified his comment to ESPN's John Keim, saying he was frustrated by the question and wasn't aware the Commanders could be eliminated because "he thought they would win and only focused on what would happen if they won."

After winning the NFC East at 7-9 in their first season under Rivera, the Commanders have now failed to qualify for the playoffs for two straight years. Washington hasn't finished above .500 since 2016.

