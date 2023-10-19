lone star series

Roof to be open for ALCS Game 4 between the Rangers and Astros Thursday

The first pitch is set for 7:03 p.m., weather is expected to be cool and clear at game time

By Frank Heinz

Game 4 of the ALCS between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros is being played in Arlington on Thursday night and the roof at Globe Life Field will be open.

The Texas Rangers tweeted on X at about 12:30 p.m. that the roof would be open and that it was a "beautiful night for baseball."

Stadium representatives said on X, "Consistent with the guidelines used during the regular season, Major League Baseball has determined that the Globe Life Field roof will be open for tonight’s ALCS Game 4."

The first pitch on Thursday night is scheduled for 7:03 p.m. The temperature at the time is expected to be about 78 degrees with clear skies and wind at about 6 mph from the NNW (between 5-10 mph throughout the evening). Sunset is at 6:50 p.m.

First pitch for Game 4 is at 7:03 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

Thursday night will mark the first time the roof at Globe Life Field has been open for a baseball game since May 21 when the Rangers hosted Colorado.

The Rangers hold a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 5 will be Friday afternoon in Arlington. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will return to Minute Maid Park in Houston.

