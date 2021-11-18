Saad's Goals Help Blues Beat Sharks 4-1, End Losing Streak

Brandon Saad scored twice, Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the St. Louis Blues snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Husso was sharp while playing for the first time since Oct. 25. He was put on the COVID-19 list on Oct. 31.

The Blues’ backup goalie had shutouts in his last two starts until Jonathan Dahlen’s goal at the 8:16 mark of the second ended the shutout streak at 163 minutes, 2 seconds. Husso had stopped 86 straight shots since May 8, 2021.

“It was a big win for us and the guys played pretty well, and after the first period there was not much going on in my end,” Husso said.

Saad scored in the first and second periods for his second multi-goal game this season. The other also came against San Jose on Nov. 4.

Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who won their fourth straight against San Jose.

“I think we played a little bit simpler, played with more pace, getting pucks in deep better, making smart decisions,” Saad said. “Still had some turnovers we want to clean up but it’s, I think, our main focus as a team. We were kind of shooting ourselves there with turnovers.”

James Reimer made 44 saves for the Sharks, who gave up a season-high in shots and have lost three of their last four games.

“There was high percentage shots in the slot a lot of times for them throughout the game,” Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton said. “He (Reimer) made great saves. There’s nothing we can do but pat him on the back. We’ve got to be better in front of him.”

Logan Couture appeared to give the Sharks the lead at the 7:17 mark of the first, but after a review the goal was taken away because Dahlen was offsides on the rush.

“It was big,” Husso said. “I wasn’t happy with that. I knew that he’ll shoot the 5-hole and it still went in. So, it was big, big momentum for us and probably gave us a little extra momentum for the next shift.”

Saad buried a rebound off a Ryan O’Reilly shot to give the Blues a 1-0 lead midway through the first period. It was just the fifth power play goal in 42 attempts allowed by the Sharks this season, who entered the game No. 1 in the NHL on the penalty kill, and it also snapped San Jose’s eight-game streak of scoring first.

“We had some good movement,” Saad said. “I think we had four or five chances even before mine went in. That’s something we’re going to feel good about regardless if it goes in.”

Thomas extended the Blues’ lead early in the second period with his second goal of the season and first in six games.

After Dahlen’s goal, Saad scored to restore the Blues’ two-goal advantage, finishing an Oscar Sundqvist feed on an odd-man rush.

Kyrou made it 4-1 Blues early in the third period, extending his points streak to six games.

“I thought we had some good looks early on that we didn’t capitalize on and you know when I thought that when we started getting back into the game and we were trading chances a little bit, we took a terrible penalty 200 feet away from our net and they scored and its 1-0,” Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. “Now we’re playing a little bit of catch-up.”

WELCOME TO THE SHOW

Blues D Scott Perunovich got his first NHL point with a secondary assist on Thomas’ goal. Perunovich, a second round pick in the 2018 draft, was playing in his second game.

“He’s got great composure and great vision,” Blues coach Craig Berube said.

MILESTONE

Blues D Justin Faulk dressed in his 700th career game, becoming the 33rd U.S.-born player to reach that mark.

INJURY UPDATE

Blues F Brayden Schenn (upper body) missed his seventh straight game but participated in an optional skate Thursday morning. … Sharks F Lane Pederson (lower body) missed his third straight game and could miss up to two weeks after getting injured on a hit by Winnipeg Jets defenseman Logan Stanley on November 11.

UP NEXT

Sharks host Washington on Saturday.

Blues visit Dallas on Saturday.

