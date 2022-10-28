NBA

San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo

The Spurs denied further comment on the situation ahead of Friday's game against the Bulls

By Sanjesh Singh

Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. 

Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year.

“It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” said Spurs CEO R.C. Buford in a statement. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Head coach Gregg Popovich and the team denied further comment on the release ahead of their Friday matchup against the Chicago Bulls

Primo, a 19-year-old guard out of Alabama, played 50 games (16 starts) in his rookie season and averaged 5.8 points per game, 2.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists on a 37.4/30.7/74.6 shooting split in 19.3 minutes. 

In four games this season, Primo upped his per-game numbers to 7.0 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds on a 34.6/25.0/77.8 shooting split. 

Sports

49ers Oct 27

Why Christian McCaffrey Has ‘Chip on Shoulder' After 49ers-Panthers Trade

Golden State Warriors 21 hours ago

Stephen Curry Scores 33 as Warriors Hold Off Heat 123-110

The 6-foot-6 guard spent just one season with Alabama before declaring for the NBA draft and was touted for his potential to become a dynamic three-level scorer who could play as a 2 or 3 if he added more muscle to his frame. The Spurs gambled on that by selecting him with their No. 12 overall pick despite Primo being regarded as a mid-to-late first-rounder. 

Just about two weeks ago on Oct. 10, the Spurs had exercised the third-year team option on Primo’s contract, and he is still set to make $4.1 million this year and $4.3 million next year, per Spotrac, if another team claims him off waivers.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBASan Antonio Spurs
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us