San Diego Wave Clinch First-Ever Club Win in Playoffs on Sunday

Alex Morgan scored the winning goal in the 110th minute in extra time, clinching the Wave's win

By Kristen Conti

It was a big night for the San Diego Wave at Snapdragon Stadium – maybe even one of their biggest.

On Sunday night, San Diego clinched its first-ever club win in the postseason after defeating the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in the NWSL playoffs.

The Wave, placed at seed No. 3, bumped out the Red Stars, seeded at No. 6, who have made playoff runs for seven consecutive years. This is a big upset for the Windy City considering their playoff dreams were ripped from under them last year when they lost to the Washington Spirit (2-1) in the finals. 

The night began with Yuki Nagasoto scoring for the Red Stars just 10 minutes in, giving Chicago a quick edge right off the bat.

However, in the 67th minute, the Wave’s Emily van Egmond pulled through and tied the game. 

But US Soccer’s former Female Player of the Year (2018) Alex Morgan really took the cake in this one. The 33-year-old striker scored in the 110th minute in extra time for the Wave, clinching them the win.

The Wave will move on to the semifinals on Sunday, where they will face the No. 2 seed Portland Thorns in Providence Park.

