An artist in San Francisco will be working on a special mural this Saturday as part of NBC's Sunday Night Football weekend.

The mural will highlight the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers set to kick off at 5:20 p.m. Sunday on NBC Bay Area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

But there's a catch (see what we did there?) with the project. The artist needs fan inspiration to help complete the mural. Fans can visit nbcsports.com/SNFcanVS to get more information on the project and submit their input.