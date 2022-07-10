Giants Observations: Offense Explodes to Back Up Alex Wood's Gem Vs. Padres

What we learned as Giants score 12 runs to back up Wood's gem originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO -- On the 13th anniversary of Jonathan Sanchez's no-hitter, Alex Wood got to the point Sunday where the Giants dugout at least had to start thinking about history.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The modest no-hit bid ended in the sixth, but Wood pitched a gem and the offense backed him up in a huge way, getting 17 hits and hitting two early homers off San Diego Padres rookie MacKenzie Gore in a 12-0 win at Petco Park.

The Giants won the final two games of the series to salvage what started out as a horrible road trip. They ended up going 3-4 on the seven-game trip through Phoenix and San Diego and finished up at 43-41 overall.

Life is a lot better for the Giants than it was two days ago pic.twitter.com/9wtelKkq5Q — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 10, 2022

The Giants stopped the bleeding and have a chance to gain some momentum with the Diamondbacks coming to town. Here are three things to know about the final day of the trip:

Flirting With History

Wood was through five hitless innings on just 60 pitches, but C.J. Abrams opened the sixth by lining a slider the other way for a single. That didn't do anything to get the Padres going.

Wood had only completed seven innings once in his previous 16 starts this season, but he got there on just 83 pitches. That would end up being his final frame, as the Padres got two hits and a deep flyout in the seventh and Gabe Kapler decided to get Wood some additional rest. Wood struck out eight and walked just one on one of his best days as a Giant.

More Flo

A day after hitting a huge two-run shot that helped get the Giants a much-needed win, Wilmer Flores hit two of them. Gore elevated a fastball to Flores in his second at-bat -- about the worst possible thing you can do to him -- and a two-run blast gave the Giants a 4-0 lead. He came up against a position player in the ninth and yanked another one to left.

The homers gave Flores 12 on the season and a decent shot at setting a new career-high. He has never hit more than 18 before. Flores also has passed Joc Pederson for the team lead in RBI with 47 of them. He's only 11 away from setting a career-high there.

Youth Movement?

Thairo Estrada hit a two-run bomb to get the Giants on the board and that was just the beginning on a day when the young players did a lot of the heavy lifting.

Estrada had two hits, two runs and two RBI. Luis Gonzalez started the game on the bench but replaced Yermin Mercedes early on and had a couple of hits and an RBI. David Villar went 2-for-4, walked and scored twice. Joey Bart reached base three times and lined a loud RBI single in the eighth, turning around 96 mph from Dinelson Lamet.

The Giants looked remarkably unathletic for most of the last couple months. If the youth movement continues, that should change.