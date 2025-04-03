Giants' home opener: San Francisco hosts Seattle at Oracle Park

Regular season baseball is back in the Bay!

The San Francisco Giants on Friday will host their home opener against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch at Oracle Park is set for 1:35 p.m.

This year marks the 25th season of Giants baseball at the waterfront ballpark. To celebrate the milestone, the team will hold a special pregame ceremony featuring some members from the 2000 Giants squad, including Rich Aurilia, Dusty Baker, Barry Bonds and JT Snow.

Ballpark gates open at 10:35 a.m. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 12:45 p.m. in order to enjoy the pregame festivities.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie is slated to throw out the ceremonial first pitch, Journey co-founder and lead guitarist Neal Schon will sing the national anthem, and the California Air National Guard, 144th Fighter Wing will perform the flyover.

The Giants enter Friday's home opener red hot, having won five out of their first six games, including a three-game sweep of the Houston Astros. Seattle comes in at 3-4, splitting a four-game series with the Athletics and losing two out of three to the Detroit Tigers.

New addition Justin Verlander (0-0, 3.60 ERA) is expected to toe the rubber for the Giants. Righty Bryce Miller (0-1, 4.76 ERA) will counter for the Mariners.