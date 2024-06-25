Giants honor Willie Mays during pregame ceremony at Oracle Park

The San Francisco Giants played their first home game since the passing of the legendary Hall of Famer Willie Mays at Oracle Park on Monday night. It was also the Giants' first of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

Before the game, there was a moving pre-game ceremony honored number 24 with stories of his greatness on and off the field. Friends and family gathered in honor of Willie Mays with Willie‘s son Michael and Willie‘s godson Barry Bonds among the guests.

“You can feel it in the crowds. Everybody was touched by that, a chance to remember him and I hope his family feels honored by that,” said San Francisco resident Lillian Van Cleve.

It was not difficult to find fans anxious to talk about the man many say is the greatest of all time.

“I can remember being at Candlestick Park, out in the bleachers, trying to get in the scrum for a home run ball from Willie! It was madness.” said Tony Marti of Forestville.

Brentwood resident Roberta Byas, who is a Cubs fan, remembered what her mother told her growing up in Chicago about the great Willie Mays.

“She used to tell me how when Willie Mays played all the ladies would sit in the house sit, sit around the TV and the world stopped when baseball came on.” she said.

In honor of number 24, every Giants player wore that number on Monday night.

Oroville resident Danny Wilson sported the shirt he made last week with Willie Mays on the front and a picture of a Willie mays autographed baseball on the back.

“The way he played with such grace, power, confidence, and speed. He did everything – he was just the greatest!” he said.

Monday’s tribute was just a small sampling of how the Giants are going to remember number 24. The team said the huge farewell for Willie Mays will be announced in the next few days.

The Giants defeated the Cubs 5-4 on Monday night.