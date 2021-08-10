Giants

San Francisco Giants Schedule: Watch Games on NBC Bay Area

Five San Francisco Giants games are set to air on NBC Bay Area as the team looks to close out the 2021 season with a spot in the MLB Playoffs.

By NBC Bay Area staff

The race to secure spots in the MLB Playoffs is starting to heat up and the San Francisco Giants look to continue to push the pace and finish the season strong.

Giants fans, mark your calendars and set reminders on your phones for several upcoming big games on the schedule airing exclusively on NBC Bay Area! Matchups on NBC Bay Area include games against NL West rivals the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers. In addition, one of the games against the Oakland A's in the Bay Bridge Series will be aired on NBC Bay Area!

Here's a breakdown of the big games you can catch on NBC Bay Area:

  • 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13: San Francisco Giants vs. Colorado Rockies
  • 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20: San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics
  • 4:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27: San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves
  • 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3: San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
  • 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17: San Francisco Giants. vs. Atlanta Braves

For more Giants baseball coverage, visit NBCBayArea.com/Giants and NBCSports.com. And if you haven't already, follow @NBCSGiants on Twitter and bookmark Giants Insider Alex Pavlovic for updates and analysis.

You can also subscribe to Giants Talk: A San Francisco Giants Podcast.

