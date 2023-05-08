MLB Rumors: Giants in Consideration for 2024 Field of Dreams Game

Report: Giants in consideration for 2024 Field of Dreams game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants reportedly are in the running to take part in MLB's Field of Dreams game next season, should it be held.

There are "strong rumblings" the Giants are being considered for the special game in 2024, the San Francisco Chronicle's John Shea and Susan Slusser reported Sunday.

The first two Field of Dreams games were held in 2021 and 2022, inspired by the 1989 baseball film "Field of Dreams" and held in Dyersville, Iowa, on a specially built field next to the site of the movie set. After two successful games between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, and the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, respectively, there unfortunately won't be a Field of Dreams game this season due to construction.

A development project worth $80 million began at the Dyersville site in September 2022, and, per Shea and Slusser, MLB is looking for an alternate location for the Field of Dreams game.

Shea and Slusser posited Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., as a potential alternate site for the game, crediting Chronicle columnist Bruce Jenkins for suggesting the idea first two years ago. And while it's fun to speculate, MLB hasn't officially announced if the game will return in 2024 or where it would be held.

If the Giants were to land an appearance in the unique baseball showcase, Shea and Slusser explained why Rickwood Field would be the perfect location.

"The Giants would make the most sense for that stadium because of Willie Mays’ connections," their piece reads. "Rickwood was home of the Birmingham Black Barons, Mays’ Negro Leagues team, in 1948-50."

It would be incredibly serendipitous if the Giants were to play in Alabama next season in the Field of Dreams game -- a fitting homage to the legendary 92-year-old Mays, whose contract was purchased by the New York Giants in 1950 just two years after he and the Barons appeared in the final Negro League World Series.

And while rumblings are just rumblings at the moment, Giants fans certainly would be asking, "Is this heaven?" should their favorite team play in the exciting game that quickly has become an in-season highlight for MLB fans.

