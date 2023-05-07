Thairo Estrada's Three-Hit Game Wasted in Giants' Loss to Brewers

Estrada's three-hit game wasted in Giants' loss to Brewers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants had a chance to secure their second five-game winning streak of the young 2023 MLB season, but the Milwaukee Brewers didn't allow that to happen Sunday at Oracle Park.

The Brewers pounded out five runs in the first five innings against Ross Stripling. Milwaukee handed the Giants a 7-3 loss in the series finale, which drops San Francisco to 15-18 as they welcome the Washington Nationals to town for a three-game series beginning Monday night.

Stripling's first season with the Giants hasn't gone well, and after his latest outing, his ERA rose from 6.10 to 6.66 in seven appearances. Against the Brewers, the veteran right-handed pitcher allowed seven hits, walked two batters and struck out just three hitters.

The news wasn't all bad for the Giants as the offense collected 13 hits, with five different batters -- LaMonte Wade Jr., Thairo Estrada, Mitch Haniger, Wilmer Flores and Blake Sabol -- recording at least two hits each. Estrada and Sabol each had three hits in the contest.

Estrada continues to impress, and in his final at-bat of the game in the ninth inning, he connected for his sixth homer of the season. With three more hits Sunday, the 27-year-old now is hitting .346.

Brett Wisely started the Giants' scoring in the bottom of the second inning when he singled to left center to cut the Brewers' lead to 2-1.

Wade Jr. followed Wisely's hit with an RBI single of his own to tie the game, but that was all the scoring the Giants could muster until Estrada's too-little-too-late homer in the ninth.

The hit by Wade Jr. led to a strange yet funny moment between him and his Giants teammates in the dugout. The first baseman never acknowledged his teammates after his single, causing Brandon Crawford and Sean Manaea to try to get his attention.

It took a while, but Wade Jr. finally blew them a kiss, garnering a thumbs up.

The Giants have a good chance to get back on track the next couple of nights as they send Anthony DeSclafani and Logan Webb to the mound against the rebuilding Nationals.

