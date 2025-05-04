San Francisco watch party planned for Warriors NBA playoff Game 7

Golden State Warriors

A watch party is planned in San Francisco on Sunday for the game that will decide whether the Golden State Warriors advance to the next round of the National Basketball Association playoffs.

The Warriors are tied 3-3 with the Houston Rockets in the best-of-7 series. Game 7 is in Houston. The Golden State Warriors last made the NBA playoffs in the 2022-2023 season.

The free watch party is planned at Thrive City, the plaza outside of the Warriors' Chase Center arena in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood. There will be live music and other activities before the 5:30 p.m. tipoff.

Admission is free to Sunday's watch party, but fans are encouraged to RSVP through Eventbrite.

Golden State WarriorsSan FranciscoNBANBA Playoffs
