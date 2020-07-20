Quakes

San Jose Advances in MLS Tourney After 2-0 Win Over Chicago

The San Jose Earthquakes celebrate a goal.
Mark Brown/Getty Images

Cristian Espinoza scored his first goal of the season early in the second half, Chris Wondolowski provided the clincher moments after coming on as a substitute, and the San Jose Earthquakes beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Sunday night to clinch a spot in the MLS is Back tournament round of 16.

San Jose (2-1-2) clinched the top spot out of Group B after going unbeaten in its three matches in the group stage. San Jose opened with a 0-0 draw against Seattle, before a dramatic 4-3 comeback victory over Vancouver when Shea Salinas scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time for the win.

This time it was Espinoza providing the game-winner in the 56th minute. Midfielder Jackson Yueill found Espinoza free from his defender and Espinoza’s left-footed shot beat Chicago goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm.

Sports

MLB 4 hours ago

Major League Baseball Returns to the Bay Area

coronavirus Jul 16

Giants, 49ers, Others Announce Initiative to Donate 200,000 Masks

Then it was Wondolowski’s turn to add to his all-time record for goals scored in MLS. One minute after coming on as a sub, Wondolowski was unmarked in the penalty area and headed Carlos Fierro’s cross into the net in the 83rd minute. It was his 161st goal in his 364 MLS matches.

San Jose will now get a week off before its round of 16 match on July 27 where it will play one of the third-place group teams that will advance.

Chicago (1-2-1) lost midfielder Luka Stojanovic to an apparent left leg injury late in the first half. The Fire had limited scoring chance all night, their best coming in the 59th minute when Robert Berić’s shot was saved by San Jose goalkeeper Daniel Vega.

Chicago opened the tournament with a surprising 2-1 win over Seattle thanks to Mauricio Pineda’s late winner. The Fire can still advance to the knockout stage with a win over Vancouver in their final group match on Thursday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

QuakesMLS
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us