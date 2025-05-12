MLS

San Jose Earthquakes sell out match against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Call it the Lionel Messi effect.

The San Jose Earthquakes announced Monday that single-game tickets for their home match Wednesday night against the soccer megastar and his Inter Miami CF squad have sold out.

Limited season tickets, including the Inter Miami match, were still available but only while they last, the Quakes said.

Wednesday's MLS regular season contest at PayPal Park is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

As of Monday afternoon, San Jose (5-1-6) sat in seventh place in the Western Conference with 16 points. Miami (6-3-2) was fourth in the Eastern Conference with 21 points.

In Miami's last five matches – three MLS regular season contests and two Concacaf Champions Cup matches – Messi suited up and played in four, scoring twice.

