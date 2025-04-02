Battle of the Bay 2.0: San Jose Giants take on Oakland Ballers

With the Bay Bridge Series now a thing of the past, a new baseball rivalry may be emerging: South Bay vs. East Bay.

The San Jose Giants and the Oakland Ballers are set to face off Wednesday night in what is being billed as Battle of the Bay 2.0 at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.

It is the first-ever matchup between a Major League Baseball-affiliated club and an independent team, according to a Ballers spokesman. The Giants play in the low Class A California League, affilated with the San Francisco Giants. The Ballers play in the independent Pioneer League.

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and interim Oakland Mayor Kevin Jenkins reportedly have a friendly wager on the game, with the winner receiving a supply of popular local sauces.

First pitch is at 6 p.m. Tickets are available on the San Jose Giants official website.